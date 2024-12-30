Volunteer search teams were tasked to find a walker lost in the fog on Dartmoor yesterday (Sunday).
Tavistock Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team (DSRT) was deployed yesterday afternoon following an alert from police that the dog walker had lost their way due to thick fog.
Team members walked to the last known location and also brought an off-road vehicle with back-up personnel and equipment. However, the walker was found by police and the team’s mission aborted.
A Tavistock DSRT spokesman said: “The team was called at 3.08pm by the police to assist a dog walker who’d become disoriented in the fog.
“The three closest team members were deployed as a foot team to the given location and a team vehicle sent in case any kit or further support was required. The team was stood down en-route as police had reached the missing person.”
The team warned walkers that the weather can quickly change on the moors and to be prepared to be able to give emergency services a location if they get lost.
The team spokesman said: “Check out #AdventureSmart for more information, but there are many apps that will give you your location using GPS satellites. It’s well worth installing an app on a mobile phone in case you get caught out.
“Even better is to carry a map as well because mobile reception is patchy and unreliable on Dartmoor.”