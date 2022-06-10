Tavistock visitors unable to pay parking fees as meters break down
Tavistock visitors are unable to pay their parking fees as they face difficulties with broken parking meters and the parking payment app, RingGo.
Visitors to the town have complained after they discovered that they were unable to pay the parking fee at Bedford Car Park with cash or card and could not access the RingGo app either.
Liz Undy, 78, said: ‘There should be a notice telling people coming into the car park. I have several friends who don’t have a phone and would never manage.’
This has sparked fears that the borough council is removing the option to pay with cash or card.
West Devon Borough Council has confirmed that two of the parking meters are broken but that the option to pay by cash or card will not be removed.
A borough council spokesperson said: ‘The ability to pay via cash or card at our car parks has not been removed.
‘There are three pay and display machines that are currently out of order – the two machines in Bedford Car Park and one in Riverside Car Park. An engineer has attended both car parks and is now awaiting parts to carry out repairs and get them working again – this work will be carried out as soon as possible.’
