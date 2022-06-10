Tavistock visitors unable to pay parking fees as meters break down

The ticket machine at Bedford Car Park in Tavistock was out of order, forcing visitors to use the RingGo app ( Tindle )

Tavistock visitors are unable to pay their parking fees as they face difficulties with broken parking meters and the parking payment app, RingGo.

Visitors to the town have complained after they discovered that they were unable to pay the parking fee at Bedford Car Park with cash or card and could not access the RingGo app either.

Liz Undy, 78, said: ‘There should be a notice telling people coming into the car park. I have several friends who don’t have a phone and would never manage.’

This has sparked fears that the borough council is removing the option to pay with cash or card.

West Devon Borough Council has confirmed that two of the parking meters are broken but that the option to pay by cash or card will not be removed.

A borough council spokesperson said: ‘The ability to pay via cash or card at our car parks has not been removed.