Tavistock Town Council, the Tavistock BID Co and the town's chamber of commerce have welcomed the decision of West Devon Borough Council to unite with them in objecting to Devon County Council’s plans to charge for on-street parking in the town.
Town mayor Andy Hutton said: ‘We speak with one voice united in our opposition to Devon County Council’s poorly designed and unevidenced proposals. I very much hope that Devon County Council will now listen and pause its process to reflect on the very real concerns that have been expressed, and then work constructively with us in the interests of the town we all represent’.
His views were echoed by WDBC councillor Adam Bridgewater who, speaking on behalf of the borough council, said: “We believe that introducing these charges will have a negative impact on the local economy, businesses, the environment and local residents. We also believe that the county council hasn’t provided enough evidence to justify their reasons for the proposal.’
Cllr Hutton went on to encourage residents to have their say by responding to the Devon County Council online consultation, which can be found here saying “it is so important we make our voices heard on this important issue. If you want to make a difference don’t leave it to someone else".
The consultation closes on January 7 2024 and because not everyone has access to the online consultation the town council is providing a ‘drop in’ response centre at the Butchers’ Hall in Tavistock on Thursday, January 4 between 10am and 1pm to ensure everyone can have their say.
Computers will be available to allow people to fill in the consultation online and there will be town council staff and councillors on hand to help and provide further information.
Representing the business community, Tavistock BID Co Manager Janna Sanders said: "Now is the time for people to have their say and to communicate their disapproval to Devon County Council in this consultation. We also know that many in the community feel disenfranchised by the online nature of the consultation and welcome the town council’s provision of access to help in Butchers’ Hall on 4th January so that everyone has the chance to take part.
"Tavistock stands united against these proposals and very much hope that Devon County Council comes back to the table to discuss alternative ways of raising income that don’t have the potential to cause so much harm to our beautiful town."
Tim Randell, chairman of Tavistock Chamber of Commerce, added: “Members of Tavistock & District Chamber of Commerce are against this Devon County Council proposal for parking meters in Tavistock. DCC have provided no evidence that this will improve the town, it will penalise shoppers and impact on businesses. We urge everyone in the town to show their disapproval”.