Free help with improving TV reception is being offered to older and vulnerable residents in Tavistock whose viewing is being temporarily affected by work on upgrades to mobile networks.
There is a small chance upgrades may cause interference to TV services received through an aerial such as Freeview, BT, TalkTalk and YouView. Signs include intermittent sound, blocky images or loss of TV signal.
Residents affected by the upgrades are offered free support from Restore TV. Restore TV is an independent programme created by Digital Mobile Spectrum Limited (DMSL), owned by mobile network operators EE, Virgin Media O2, Three and Vodafone and overseen by Ofcom.
The programme offers additional support for people who are 75 years of age or older, are registered blind or partially sighted or receive any of the following benefits: personal independence payments (PIPs); attendance allowance; constant attendance allowance or War Pensioner’s Mobility Support.
Cable and satellite TV, such as Sky or Virgin, are not affected. However, viewers with these services, who also watch free-to-view TV through an aerial, can receive a free Restore TV filter.
Residents are more likely to be affected if they live in an area with weak digital television reception, have a TV signal booster and whose TV aerial is close to a mobile mast. Restore TV also supports landlords and property managers.
Viewers experiencing new interference to free-to-view TV should contact Restore TV on: 0808 13 13 800 (free from landlines and mobiles) and restoretv.uk. For more information, please visit https://restoretv.uk/