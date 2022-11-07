Tavistock Tractor Run hailed a great success
tavistock Tractor Run, which took place on Sunday, October 16, has been heralded as a great success.
It was organised by Elon Ellicott as a fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support, with the total raised being £1,252 for the charity.
The tractor run started from Tavistock Cattle Market and the tractors taking part headed off at a sedate pace on a route that went via Kilworthy, Mary Tavy, Horndon, Peter Tavy and Cox Tor.
The sun shone and it was very dry and mild. About 71 tractors took part, coming from as far away as Liskeard and Whiddon Down.
When the drivers returned to the market a raffle was held with a huge array of prizes donated by local businesses in the town.
Macmillan Cancer Support also had a stand at the market explaining their work, with many wonderful items on sale to help their fundraising.
It was manned by Muriel Blackledge, a volunteer fundraiser for the charity, and her volunteer helpers, who raised an additional £130 from their stall for the charity.
Anyone who would like to volunteer to help Muriel in her work is invited to phone her on 01752 795757. You can also contact Macmillan Cancer Support on 0808 808 0000 or via their website macmillan.org.uk
Elon would also like to say a very big thank you to all the local businesses that so kindly donated prizes for the raffle and thank other people that also contributed. He also says thank you to all the other helpers and a big thank you to the tractor drivers and their passengers who came along on the day. A wonderful day was had by all and Elon hopes to see you all again next year!
