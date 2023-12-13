A FLEET of run-of-the-mill tractors were transformed when they took part in a spectacular festive parade through Tavistock.
All ages and models of tractor – from high tech to vintage – were dressed to impress with a constellation of coloured lights and drivers and passengers in Christmas costume.
More than 40 vehicles roared round the town impressing crowds lining the streets and cheering them on a circular route round the town centre, housing estates and Dartmoor.
The Christmas tractor run was organised to raise funds for Tavistock Football Club and the parade set off from the ground to return to a large number of spectators. Everyone then enjoyed entertainment laid on as part of the event which raised £1,000.
Tony Dwelly, the joint organiser, said: “This was an amazing response which far exceeded our expectations. Everyone seems to love the tractors and the owners put in a huge amount of effort dressing and lighting their vehicles.”
He thanked the Rev Andy Atkins, Tavistock Lions, Elon Ellicott and Horrabridge Junior Handbells for their contributions to the evening.