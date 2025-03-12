Motorists will be delighted that the scourge of potholes will soon be removed from Tavistock high street.
The beautiful sight of smooth uninterrupted tarmac is gradually replacing the potholed and crumbling surface of Duke Street.
Dave Newcombe, Tavistock’s road improvement campaigner, has welcomed the work: “I am pleased that this area has finally been repaired.
“It is the main street through the shopping centre, so it does make a big difference to appearance of the town.
“Let’s hope that other areas which have been highlighted for repair are undertaken in the near future.”
One of Dave’s key concerns has been the ‘slow’ rate of pothole repairs by the county highways department, which are blamed for damage to car tyres and suspension throughout West Devon.