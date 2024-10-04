A West Devon runner who is in the top five long-distance race winners in the world starred on a national radio programme explaining his ‘obsession’ with the sport.
Adam Holland, age 37, granted lifetime membership of Tavistock Athletic Club for his running successes, appeared on the Radio 4 comedy show Ivo Graham’s Obsessions in which guests share their secret or public passions and have them celebrated, challenged and dissected by the host comedian Ivo.
Ultra marathon and endurance athlete Adam Holland has won more marathons and ultra marathons than anyone else in the UK. This puts him in the top five in the world for marathon wins – he has run over 440 and still counting, of which over 150 were sub three-hour.
Adam explained on the show he got into completing multiple long-distance running events when he was asked by a fellow runner to help him enter the 100 Marathon Club by running together. Despite his friend not achieving the completed 100 marathons, Adam did and in the process became a record holder.
Adam has several Guinness World Records and when he was just 23 years old he completed 100 marathons, making him the youngest person in Europe to achieve this. He is also the fastest person to run ten marathons in ten days, with an average time of two hours 45 minutes.
After the show Adam said: “I had fun and it was a good experience and I’d happily do it again. The programme contacted me to take part because they’d heard about my running.”
Typically, Adam is joining the Bushy Parkrun in London while in the capital because it is celebrating 20 years as the first of the enormously popular worldwide network of non-competitive parkruns every Saturday for people of any experience and standard.