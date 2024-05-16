Three teenagers have been arrested following vandalism to Tavistock public toilets.
Police were called at around 6.10pm on Monday, May 13, following reports of a fire at public toilets on Bedford Square.
Officers attended and located three suspects nearby.
A teenage boy and two teenage girls, all from the local area, were arrested on suspicion of arson and have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
The toilets have been repeatedly vandalised in recent weeks and often closed for repairs.