‘From the starting horn, I felt like I got into a good position, only a few knocks against other swimmers, then clear water. I could see the world champion heading off, but didn’t panic, I wanted to swim my own race. We got to the turn point and my line felt good, no dramas. I tried to build on my position on the way back and began overtaking green hats of the younger age category swimmers from the previous starting wave. It gave me a new focus, I just pipped a few more before the dreaded steps out of the water.