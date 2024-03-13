Students have been given a first-hand insight into running a successful business from a Tavistock entrepreneur.
Mount Kelly College A-Level business studies pupils gained a valuable glimpse into entrepreneurship from Brett Kinsman-Daw.
Brett started and owns ABC Services, a thriving local IT business. Brett, a former Tavistock pupil, shared his remarkable journey to success.
He started his business career selling goods and computer services from two tables in Tavistock Pannier Market at the age of 17.
He then gradually built a successful business with an annual turnover exceeding £250,000 after moving from the market.
Sixteen years later, ABC Services, on West Street, provides a range of information communication technology services, design and printing services.
The engaging talk covered Brett's experiences transitioning from a sole trader to a limited company, navigating the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, and his vision for future business development, including the use of AI.
Pupils were particularly inspired by the personal anecdotes and challenges Brett overcame, offering real-world context to their business studies curriculum.
Business studies teacher Christopher Prettejohn said: "Brett's story is a fantastic example of local entrepreneurship and the power of hard work and vision. Our pupils gained a firsthand understanding of the realities of building a business, from the initial spark of an idea to managing growth and overcoming obstacles."
Brett’s commercial instincts had early roots in his schooldays at Tavistock College, where although he was studying childcare and development with the intention of becoming a teacher, he had a sideline in selling printed T-shirts and assisting people with their PCs.
Success came after some hard times waiting on tables and cleaning toilets at the pannier market while running his fledgling business. He has thanked the hothouse that is the award-winning Tavistock Pannier Market for giving him the springboard to achieve his ambitions.