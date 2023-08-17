The event has formerly taken place in Bedford Square and is returning to this location following vandalism which occurred in the Meadows when it was run in June. Despite the event being a success, pulling in large crowds, Miss Ivy voiced public concern that the future of the event may have been in question, requiring help from the commuity and local businesses to meet resultant costs when, following the event wrapping up for the day, vandals untied a marquee and awning and pushed over the temporary portable loos, causing such extensive damage to the marquee that it had to be thrown away, having initially blown away in the high winds.