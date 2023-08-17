Tavistock’s summer-monthly street food festival is returning this weekend with a switch in location from the Meadows.
The free entry event is run by Miss Ivy Events and is happening this Saturday (August 26) in Bedford Square and the Guildhall Car Park from 5pm to 8.30pm, bringing a host of street foods and drinks, many from local town producers and others no further than 20 miles away for a fun evening of food, drink, live music and relaxation.
The array of street food will include: Mediterranean, Polish, Asian, Caribbean, artisan burgers and more.
Jo Macaskie, director of Miss Ivy Events, is encouraging people to come along and see what’s on offer. She said: “There’s a lot of different food, an ale bar and a pimms and gin bar. Even if you just want some cake and a walk around, there’s something for you here amongst all that’s going on.
“We run the event every May to September during the summer months and have for the last four years, although understandably everything went quiet during Covid.For the event this month we’ve got a new company called Fuse Box who will be here offering fusion tacos. There will be at least ten hot food stalls and eight others.”
The event has formerly taken place in Bedford Square and is returning to this location following vandalism which occurred in the Meadows when it was run in June. Despite the event being a success, pulling in large crowds, Miss Ivy voiced public concern that the future of the event may have been in question, requiring help from the commuity and local businesses to meet resultant costs when, following the event wrapping up for the day, vandals untied a marquee and awning and pushed over the temporary portable loos, causing such extensive damage to the marquee that it had to be thrown away, having initially blown away in the high winds.
Despite this unfortunate incident, the event is returning undeterred, with organisers expecting a strong turnout and hopeful for good weather.
Jo said: “The event really is one of a kind here. People come not just from the town and its surrounding areas but from Plymouth and over the border in Saltash and Liskeard too. It certainly draws a big catchment. What with it being tourist season in the town, we usually see our biggest crowds at the August event too; it was our busiest event last year.
“We’re encouraging everyone who wants to come along to bring their own chairs or picnic blankets if they can as seating goes fast and many people like to sit down, relax and enjoy the atmosphere. The event will still go ahead even if the weather isn’t on our side. After this weekend, the next event is planned for Saturday, September 23.”
For more information on the event, head to Facebook at: https://rb.gy/dm1vx