Tavistock store holds raffle in support of disability bowler

A TAVISTOCK shop is raffling a hamper with selection of local produce worth more than £100 to raise funds to help a disabled bowler from Tavistock compete internationally.

Roots and Vines in West Street is selling tickets for the raffle until July 22 to help Stephen Hartley travel to bowling contests in his mission to qualify for the World Blind Bowls Championships in Maylasia in 2027.

All the proceeds for the raffle will go towards Stephen’s expenses. Tickets cost £1.

Jason Biram, who runs Roots and Vines with his son and daughter, explained that as a partially sighted person himself, he felt huge admiration for what Stephen, 50, is doing.

Stephen used to work as a dental technician in the town and lost his sight relatively recently. Then he found he had a talent for bowling, starting with the Tavistock club, and was earlier this year selected for the national visually impaired squad.

‘I can relate to it myself,’ said Jason. ‘He wants to be able to do something for himself. I have had problems with sight all my life so I am used to it, but when it happens to him later on then it must be harder. I really admire him, to have that goal, it is brilliant.’

Last week, Steven travelled to the Visually Impaired Bowls England national championships, winning silver in the pairs and coming fouth in the singles. He has other contests on the horizon.

Stephen said he was so grateful to Roots and Vines’ for its support.