SHOPPERS at Tavistock Co-op have helped groups supporting people living with dementia by raising nearly £4,000.
The funds were raised through the Coop’s Local Causes scheme which asks customers to nominate their favourite cause which the company then donates money to – through income from its sales.
Luke Thompson from the Co-op said: ”On Saturday (November 23), a celebratory event was held involving Co-op stores on Brook Street and Market Street, as well as Co-op Funeral Care.
“Through this event, a substantial sum of £3,828 was successfully raised for the Tavistock Dementia Alliance (TDA). Additionally, a significant amount of £2,464 was raised for the Printworks, which is the Kingdom House Community Association.
“Nationally, since 2020, an impressive £58 million has been raised so far with 20,500 local causes supported thousands of grassroots community causes with members choosing who they want to help. A massive thank you to are members who have made this possible.”
Lynn Roddy, chair of Tavistock Dementia Alliance (TAD), said: “We were delighted to be voted by the local Co-op members to be one of the Local Causes for 2024. As recipients of the Local Cause funds we can continue to support those in our community on their journey with dementia and their loved ones. We can signpost to relevant suitable activities and services and will continue to educate our community to be dementia friendly.”
The alliance aims to help people with dementia and their carers in the Tavistock area by relieving isolation and loneliness. raising awareness of dementia, providing guides and packages and working with other organisations.
Anyone with questions about receiving support can contact Tavistock Dementia Alliance at [email protected] or fill in a short form on on the TDA website: https://tavistockdementia.org/pages/contact-us/contact-us/120”