The wonderful volunteers of Tavistock Sensory Garden have been hard at work creating a raised bed within the garden to ensure a captivating and fragrant spring and summer display for visitors.
The majority of the funding for the materials has come from the Co-op Community Fund, allowing the charity to invest in recycled plastic planks and posts to use in the construction.
Part of the raised bed has already been planted with a variety of herbs which visitors to the garden can smell and taste. The remainder of the structure will primarily be planted with soft fruit which people will be invited to pick once ripe later in the year.
This has been a major investment by the charity and volunteer gardeners and in addition to handling the heavy construction materials for the raised beds, some ten tonnes of soil and compost have been used to fill the structure.
The trustees hope to see more visitors to the garden off Plymouth Road as the weather improves with spring flowers and new growth coming through in recent weeks.
Harry Smith, chair of trustees, said the charity's annual garden party will take place in the sensory garden on Sunday, June 22. And an Easter trail for children up to 11 years of age will take place on Easter Sunday, April 21 between 11am and 3pm.
Harry said: “The trustees would especially like to see more families coming into the garden to experience the changes in the seasons. As an incentive, all children submitting a correct answer sheet will receive a small Easter egg.”