TAVISTOCK Sensory Garden is welcoming children and their families to explore the garden over the Easter weekend - and solve clues to win a prize.
The free Easter Trail runs from today, Good Friday, until Easter Monday.
Children under 11 are invited to pick up a sheet at the entrance to then follow clues around the garden.
The pictorial clues - all on a jolly Easter theme - have been painted by sensory garden trustee Annette Sharpe.
Participants are invited to use the clues to guess the missing word in verses on the sheet.
There is a £15 voucher to spend in local shops as a prize. This will be announced next Tuesday.
Chairman of the trustees Richard Jones said the aim of the trail was to let the younger generation know more about what the garden off Plymouth Road was all about. There have been problems with vandalism in the past.
He said: 'It is to encourage children and families into the garden over the Easter holidays. It is nice to get them to come through the whole garden following the trail.
'We are trying to get children more involved. If the children start young and come and see it and appreciate it, so that when the become teenagers they till support it.'