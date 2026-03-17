A Tavistock Scout volunteer attended a prestigious service at Westminster Abbey last month as part of the Scouting Association’s thanksgiving celebrations.
Liz Cole attended the Celebration and Thanksgiving church service on February 20, held annually to honour Scout volunteers. She then attended a reception at the Methodist Central Halls, where she met the Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields – the public face of Scouting - and the UK Chief Volunteer, Carl Hankinson – who runs the leadership team responsible for managing UK Scouts and providing specialised support to volunteers.
The event is closely tied to what was formerly known as Founder’s Day (February 22), which commemorates the joint birthday of Scout founder Robert Baden-Powell and his wife, Olave, and honours Scout values and goals.T
he service is exclusive, as tickets are not available to the public but are gifted to senior adult Scout members in recognition of their service.
Liz has been involved in scouting for over 50 years and was awarded the Scout Association’s highest accolade, the Silver Wolf Award, in 2021 for exceptional service.
She was the first person since the Tavistock Scout group was founded to receive the award.
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