A renowned long-standing male voice choir is joining forces with the younger generation for a concert in Tavistock in an unusual move.
The Marazion Apollo Male Voice Choir is joining Tavistock Primary’s Big Choir to cross the county border and the generations.
The prestigious male voice choir, reputedly the oldest male choir in Cornwall, will be hitting the low and high notes by staging a singalong with the children, thanks to a family connection. One of the school’s teachers, Lisa Base, who supports the choir, is the daughter of one of the male voice singers – leading to the union.
This rare event will take place at Tavistock Methodist Church on Friday, February 14 at 1.45pm at St Eustachius’ Church. Although entry is free, donations are welcome.
Each choir will sing a selection of favourites and they will be joining together for at least one song.
Alan Cargeeg, chairman of Marazion Apollo, said: “This promises to be a true meeting of talent and contrasting voices. We have performed in Tavistock previously with the Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir and thought it would be nice to visit again and share a concert with the school choir.”
Tavistock Primary’s Big Choir has more than 60 members who rehearse together under the talented musical direction of Tracy Harding.
Lisa said: “The children (age seven-11) perform complex harmonies and intricate melodies, making for a choir in high demand. Our reputation grows with every performance and the public compliment us wherever we perform.”
The school choir’s performances include Tavistock Dickensian Evening and Christmas Tree Festival.
Lisa added: “From well-known medleys including 'Oh When the Saints' to show tunes such as 'A Million Dreams' , the choir sings an ever-growing catalogue of songs. Tavistock Primary values the arts. Performing together is in the curriculum. All children have weekly singing practice and are amazing when combined with the choir.”