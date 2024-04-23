AN OCCUPATIONAL health worker from Tavistock is celebrating completing the London Marathon in aid of the disability equality charity Scope after being diagnosed with ADHD.
Sarah Rhodes, 51, was diagnosed aged 48. She hopes her run will highlight that not all disabilities are visible and will promote the benefits of running for neurodiverse people.
She said of the marathon: “It was amazing. The conditions were a little chilly. Apart from a lot of wind it was perfect running weather.
“I’d entered the ballot for the last 13 years and never got in. The atmosphere didn’t disappoint the support was immense. “
She added: “I set off a bit too quick for my fitness level on Sunday, I had been ill with a virus in February and March and our move down to Devon from the Midlands all had an impact on my training.
“The Scope cheer stations were brilliant, there were also some people from my old running club that were there at mile 14 and 22 so it was great to see them.
“My husband ran too, he was a lot quicker than me, he got in on a good for age time. But it meant he was there just past Big Ben and cheered me on the last mile! That was great. Our ten-year-old daughter was tracking us from home on the day.
“It was hard and I am not as fast as I was but I would do it again in a heartbeat. It was very emotional, I kept taking it all in and thinking to myself how privileged I was and tried to absorb every moment.
“Scope is such a great cause, I had no idea it supported so many with the invisible disabilities, those that are struggling with mental health, neurodiversity… the things that aren’t obvious but are actually crippling.”
As a volunteer run leader for running clubs and a qualified England Athletics coach in running fitness with Tavistock Athletics Club, Sarah has trained as an ADHD coach since her diagnosis.