Tavistock Rotary Club receives talk from Tavistock Hospital League of Friends

Tavistock Rotary Club received a talk from Joy Harrison of Tavistock Hospital League of Friends last Monday at the Bedford Hotel.

Joy talked about the history of Tavistock Hospital and the formation of the League of Friends. The Rotary Club gave Joy (and the hospital) a cheque for £1,5000.

Nigel Ellis, Rotary Club president, said: ‘The talk by Joy Harrison was very interesting as she spoke about the history of Tavistock Hospital from when it was at the bottom of Spring Hill to its position now and the donation made by the Gill family.

‘Interestingly the late Rotarian Edwin Clarke was a trustee for the League of Friends following in his father’s footsteps, who was the chair of the Tavistock Hospital League of Friends in the 60s.’

Joy said: ‘We are delighted with the donation from Tavistock Rotary. This a wonderful way to support our local NHS where the League working in partnership with the NHS will provide equipment or support enabling local patients and staff in ways not easily provided by the NHS budgets. Thank you.’