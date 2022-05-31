Tavistock Rotary Club donate to Jeremiah’s Journey

TAVISTOCK Rotary Club received a talk from John Naismith of Jeremiah’s Journey on Monday, May 23, who joined the club for a meal as their monthly speaker.

John spoke to the group about the formation of the children’s bereavment charity and the work they do.The Rotary Club presented John with a cheque for £310. The club has also recently supported a family with travelling safely to and from the sessions of support the charity provides.

Rotarian David Tout was surprised to learn that Jeremiah’s Journey was self-funded especially as they had been supporting the children of Keyham following the recent tragic shooting. Rotarian Wally Lake said he enjoyed learning about the background to John joining the charity and learnt that Jeremiah’s Journey was the brainchild of Sheila Cassidy.