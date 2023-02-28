Drivers using Plymouth Road in Tavistock are promised short-term emergency gas repair road works will be complete this afternoon (Tuesday February 28).
The works have been in place near the Texaco filling station since Sunday with two-way lights controlling traffic along the main road into the town which also serves the major supermarkets. One lane has been closed and long tailbacks have been caused, especially at peak times.\
However, Wales and West Utilities, which is carrying out the work, has said the works have gone ahead to schedule and the road will be clear later today.
Paul Taylor Wales & West Utilities Gas Emergency Service Manager for Tavistock said: 'We have been working in the Plymouth Road area of Tavistock to repair a leak on a gas pipe running beneath the road.
'In order to repair this leak, and to keep the local community, road users and our colleagues safe while we work, traffic lights are in place along Frome Road near its junction with Grenville Road. To try and minimise disruption, these lights are manned during peak times.
'We have fixed the leak and will now need to fill in the holes that we have dug and give the new road surface time to set. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, we expect to complete our work and remove the lights this afternoon.
'We know work like this can be disruptive, especially when there are other roadworks taking place nearby. We greatly appreciate the patience and understanding of local residents while we carry out this essential repair. The leak was being constantly monitored, did not pose any safety concerns and there has been no impact on local gas supplies.'