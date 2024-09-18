Campaigners for reinstating the Tavistock to Plymouth railway via Bere Alston are asking supporters to lobby their MPs.
Tavy Rail, the rail link pressure group, has vowed not to give up campaigning for funding for the link despite the Government signalling it might cancel funding.
Richard Searight, Tavy Rail chairman, said: “If anyone is in support of reinstating the train from Tavistock to Plymouth, then please write to your MP this month to show your support for this project – one that will benefit the whole of the South West.
“The Government is having an infrastructure review in October and after cancelling the 'Restoring your Railway' funding, the Government will be reviewing each rail project on a case-by-case basis.
“Don't let the momentum we currently have for the restoration of our line suffer due to the change in government. Please help by taking a few minutes to write, putting the strong case for a rail link which will benefit West Devon and South Hams and areas of Plymouth needing ‘levelling up’ and would be an important part of the South West infrastructure. It is also a step towards linking Okehampton with Tavistock, building on the huge success of the new Okehampton to Exeter link.”
He said the rationale for the government announcement threatening cancellation of funding for the restoration of Plymouth to Tavistock line, was ill-founded. The rail link would help reduce road traffic pollution and boost economic growth, creating jobs, say supporters.
Richard says although there is doubt about Government funding, 99 per cent of it funding is not required for four years when track-laying would begin. In the meantime, only one per cent of the funds will allow the completion of the line's restoration business case and acquire the necessary GRIP report (Governance for Railway Investment Projects).
He said: “Therefore, the Tavistock to Plymouth restoration does not need most of the final funding until 2028 to 2029. Initial seed-funding will allow this preparatory work to proceed to time.
“Given the real benefit the Tavistock line will bring to Plymouth and West Devon, continuing the stop-start approach to the project will do untold harm.”