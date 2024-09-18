“Don't let the momentum we currently have for the restoration of our line suffer due to the change in government. Please help by taking a few minutes to write, putting the strong case for a rail link which will benefit West Devon and South Hams and areas of Plymouth needing ‘levelling up’ and would be an important part of the South West infrastructure. It is also a step towards linking Okehampton with Tavistock, building on the huge success of the new Okehampton to Exeter link.”