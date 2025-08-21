Tavistock’s neighbourhood policing team have been patrolling the moorland areas of Clearbrook and Roborough Down in a bid to deter “inappropriate behaviour and criminality”.
Sgt Tom Ottley, who leads the team, said the patrols were in response to concerns raised by the community about goings-on both in daylight and after dark.
He is appealing to the public to report anything untoward they witness or experience in the area “to help us build up a picture of exactly what’s happening”.
Sgt Ottley said: “We have received reports of anti-social behaviour and people made to feel uncomfortable and unsafe during both daylight hours and in darkness, in secluded locations such as car parks and moorland.
"We have carried out patrols and have spoken with a number of people in the area, letting them know why we are there and what we are doing. We will continue to do so as a deterrent to any anti-social behaviour or criminality.
"This is about public safety – no one should be at risk or made to feel vulnerable and my appeal to the public is if you are aware of individuals behaving in an inappropriate or threatening manner towards others, please contact us.
“In order to help us build up a picture of exactly what’s happening, please contact the team or speak to us if you see patrols in the area.”
If you can assist police, or if you have any concerns, please contact the Tavistock Neighbourhood Team via 101 or https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/area/your-area/devon-cornwall/north--west-devon/bere-peninsula/contact-us
