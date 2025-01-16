Tavistock Police Station’s new enquiry office, which was due to open on Monday (January 20), has had its launch delayed.
A statement by Devon & Cornwall Police on their public alert email system today (Thursday) says: “Unfortunately due to an unforeseen technical issue the opening of Tavistock Police Station enquiry office (on Abbey Rise) will be delayed. We will provide more information in due course.”
The announcement of the long-awaited public office opening was made just before Christmas. Eventually, the office is due to be open to anyone wanting to drop in from Monday to Saturday, 10am-3pm. Disabled parking is available at the station in the front car park or alternatively there is public parking on Abbey Rise. To find the station using Sat Nav, the post code is PL19 9FD.
There have long been calls for a police enquiry office to reopen after the original closed in 2011 with residents missing being able to speak to an officer in person.
The news is set to be welcomed by all in Tavistock, who have long mourned the end of being able to greet a police officer over a desk when the enquiry office in Bedford Square.