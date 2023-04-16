Following their appeal for witnesses, Tavistock Police have arrested and questioned four teenagers in connection with the arson at the running track of Tavistock College on Friday afternoon.
In statement issued today, Tavistock Police confirmed this development and added: 'We are still in the early stages of the investigation and will provide further updates when they become available.'
Police first issued an appeal for witnesses after the incident, which began at approximately 3.55pm on Friday 14 April.
Detective Inspector Neil Lloyd said: “We are appealing for anyone who has read anything on social media which may assist the enquiry to get in touch. If you witnessed the incident or have any information or video footage that could help with our enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting 50230084908.
“Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.”