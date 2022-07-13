Tavistock Police appeal for witnesses to collision near Gulworthy

By Times reporter  
Wednesday 13th July 2022 3:00 pm
[email protected]
Share
police banner
(Submitted )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Tavistock Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision on the A390 between Gulworthy roundabout and Tavistock at 8.50am on Tuesday, June 28. The collision was between a blue Peugeot and a Suzuki motorcycle.

If you witnessed the incident or have any other information please get in contact with PC Lynch or PC Willett, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting either number.

More About:

Tavistock police
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0