Tavistock Police appeal for witnesses to collision near Gulworthy
[email protected]
Wednesday 13th July 2022 3:00 pm
Share
(Submitted )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Tavistock Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision on the A390 between Gulworthy roundabout and Tavistock at 8.50am on Tuesday, June 28. The collision was between a blue Peugeot and a Suzuki motorcycle.
If you witnessed the incident or have any other information please get in contact with PC Lynch or PC Willett, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting either number.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |