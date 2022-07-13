Tavistock Police appeal for witnesses to collision near Gulworthy

Tavistock Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision on the A390 between Gulworthy roundabout and Tavistock at 8.50am on Tuesday, June 28. The collision was between a blue Peugeot and a Suzuki motorcycle.

If you witnessed the incident or have any other information please get in contact with PC Lynch or PC Willett, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting either number.