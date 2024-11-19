Peace campaigners are continuing to hold vigils in Tavistock town centre every Friday evening calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict.

Tavistock Peace Action Group (TPAG) has been staging their banner-waving protest on Bedford Square since the Hamas terror group invaded Israel last year, murdering civilians, followed by Israel’s reprisal invasion of Gaza in a bid to destroy Hamas

TPAG says too many Palestinian civilians have been killed in the Gaza war and is calling on the British Government to press for a ceasefire on both sides to allow for aid convoys to reach Palestinian refugees displaced within Gaza by Israel.

Val Sharpe, of TPAG, said: “We want an end to the mass killing of innocent civilians, aid convoys and long-term peace.”

Peace campaigner Val Sharpe, left, with Jo Ryder and Kate Bank are in for the long-term peace campaign with Tavistock Peace Action Group. (Tindle)
