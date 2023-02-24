Police Community Support Officers from Tavistock were among those thanked at a special event to mark 20 years of the role being created.
PCSOs Kevin Williams and Seonaid Greenwood joined colleagues from Ilfracombe, Lynton, South Molton and Braunton for the event at Torrington Town Hall on Wednesday, February 22.
The two PCSOs are familiar faces in Tavistock where the local community are used to seeing them out and about. Kevin joined almost 18 years ago and Seonaid will reach 17 years service in August 2023.
They were personally thanked by Superintendent Toby Davies – police commander for the North and West Devon Local Policing Area.
The guests were joined by local inspectors for the area who praised the positive and varied work that PCSOs get involved in every day.
The long serving group have more than 200 years' service between them.
Superintendent Toby Davies said: ‘PCSOs are an essential part of our policing team. This was a small way to thank them all for their hard work and dedicated service to assist colleagues across North and West Devon.
‘PCSOs play a vital part in assisting with crime prevention, addressing community concerns and keeping people safe.
‘They deter anti-social behaviour, provide reassurance, gather intelligence and work with our partners. They play a big part in keeping Devon one of the safest areas to live in the country. I would like to offer my personal thanks to all those who help provide a visible presence in our towns and villages.’
Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) are celebrating 20 years of delivering neighbourhood policing. The PCSO role was created by the 2002 Police Reform Act and since that time PCSOs have proved their worth.
PCSOs are paid civilians who do not have the same powers as regular police officers. They generally patrol on foot or by bike and work in local neighbourhoods. They do not have the power of arrest or deal with the more complex crime or incident issues.
If you want to know more about PCSOs and think you might like to join the force please visit the Devon and Cornwall Police website for more information