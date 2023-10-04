Sustainable shoppers are being serenaded by live music as they biy their unpackaged herbs and spices at Tavistock Refillery. Shoppers have already taken to the idea of an open invitation to have a tinkle on the ivories when they visit. Sarah Penfold is pictured using the music scores provided to entertain customers. Shop volunteer Sally Dickson said: “The piano was donated by Mount Kelly College which we’re grateful for. The idea is to make the shop more of a community experience as we’re a not for profit company and want people to enjoy themselves as they shop sustainably.” The shop sells home made chai tea to drink in-store and be entertained.