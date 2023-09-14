A MUSICAL Tavistock husband and wife have recorded their first single together, with the accompanying video shot on location in their hometown.
Mr Flexxx’s new single Good Morning features his wife Jade Laurén (Jade Smith); the musical couple felt inspired to produce their first record together, in their first home in the town that they love, paying homage by shooting the video out at locations in the area. It has already clocked up over 40,000 views on YouTube.
Lauren said: “Boden (Smith, my husband) made a beat and we were having a jam upstairs like we usually do. It was the early hours and that’s how the title came to us, it was a good morning.
“It grew from there, it just became a track we want to be uplifting for people, to give them a morning boost of positivity, a song to get in their heads and fill them with positivity,
“A fair number of songs nowadays like you see in the charts can be quite negative based on their genre or lyrics but that’s not for us, we want to produce happy songs.”
The idea first came to the couple in January this year. They spent many hours in the studio perfecting the finished version and by last month they had released the music video, which also features some of their closest friends — creating what they describe as a labour of love, first performing the single at Romanian music festival IntenCity.
They have thanked Adie Dove of Dove Productions, Mango Visuals for editing the video and Dan Kelly from Blockwork Studios — their record label based in Callington.
Lauren said: “We’ve had a lot of support from a wide network — Boden has been DJing for 27 years in locations from Tavistock and Plymouth to Egypt and Ibiza although he’s started producing the last few years. We’re currently on 54 YouTube playlists, with people listening to the song on Spotify and some even using the sound on TikTok videos.”
The couple has also revealed that they are now working on two more singles together for the remainder of the year, both of which are also set to have music videos; both songs will retain a positive message and have a club-based suitability. They also have further music planned for next year but wish to keep details under wraps to surprise friends, family and fans.
Good Morning can be listened to on all major streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music and viewed on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QFrm0oAveY8
How many Tavistock locations can you spot in the video?