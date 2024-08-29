Tony Rose, a museum trustee, said: “The accreditation scheme sets national agreed standards for UK museums. To qualify, museums like us must meet standards on how they are managed, for the services they offer and on how they care for collections. The standards are uniform across all museums, whatever their size, so we are in the same boat as the British Museum. So, visitors are guaranteed Tavistock’s valued history is being cared for in the best possible way and for perpetuity.”