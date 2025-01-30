Tavistock Memory Cafe plans to extend its opening hours thanks to a £4,000 donation from a Tavistock masonic lodge distributing financial largesse as it closes.
The cheque from the Masonic Sanctuary Lodge was presented by lodge representative Ross Heriot to Graham Coiley, memory cafe chairman.
Graham said: “The money will make a significant contribution to Memory Cafe activities.
“The cafe supports over 100 members living with dementia and their carers. The new boost to funds will support additional training for volunteers, the start of a weekday cafe, and a trip for members to the National Marine Aquarium in Plymouth.”
The memory cafe currently opens two Saturdays a month.
The closure of Sanctuary Lodge has released funds to good causes across Tavistock and West Devon.