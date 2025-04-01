A 45-year-old man has been jailed for forcefully evading police custody on two separate occasions.
Billy Oliver, of King Street in Tavistock, was sentenced to 14 months in prison on March 27 after being found guilty of two escaping lawful custody offences.
Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in Tavistock on December, 27 2024. Oliver used physical force to escape and fled the scene. He was arrested shortly afterwards.
Officers attended a further disturbance on December, 31 2024. Oliver was violent in resisting his arrest and caused injuries to a female officer before escaping. He was followed and detained in the town centre.
Sergeant Tom Ottley, Neighbourhood Team Leader in West Devon, said: “I welcome the court’s robust sentencing and I hope this demonstrates that we will not tolerate physical force against our officers.”