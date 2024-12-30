Adam continued: “I think the biggest thing I learnt from creating Trying to Adult was that the more vulnerable I was on the podcast, the more I had listeners telling me they that I described feelings that they had never been able to articulate. That’s why it was so great to have Luke come on the podcast because when you think of the Harlequins rugby team, you think of big muscly men lifting weights and not necessarily an environment where mental health is talked about openly. So we discussed what it’s like going to a group of men and telling them that you’re struggling with poor mental health.”