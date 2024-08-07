A 29-year-old man from Tavistock has pleaded guilty to causing violent disorder in Plymouth on August 5 alongside three other men.
Lucas Ormond Skeaping, 29, of Warran Lane, Tavistock; Michael Williams, 51, of Blacklands Close, Sparkwell; and Daniel McGuire, 45, of Crescent Avenue, Plymouth, admitted offences under Section 2 of the Public Order Act 1986 at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court today (August 7). They will be sentenced tomorrow (August 8).
A 17-year-old boy from Plymouth will appear on September 5 to be sentenced.
An additional two people appeared in court and pleaded not guilty. Paul Braidwood, aged 44, of Ward Place, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Truro Crown Court on September 2. A 17-year-old boy from Plymouth has been released on conditional court bail.