Tavistock man fined £80 for having air pistol in West Street
Friday 19th August 2022 11:41 am
(Photo by Paul Chard / Unsplash )
A TAVISTOCK man has been fined £80 after being stopped by police with an air pistol.
Lee Freeman, of Canal Road, appeared at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (August 17).
He admitted being in possession of an unloaded air pistol in West Street, Tavistock on December 21 last year.
He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £34 to fund victim services and to pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.
The court also ordered the air pistol to be destroyed by the police.
