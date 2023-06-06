A TAVISTOCK man has been fined over £600 for breaching a community order.
Rhys Jack John, 23 of Tavistock, admitted on Monday (June 5) to breaching conditions of a community order originally imposed by Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on November 17 2021 after failing to attend unpaid work sessions on December 3 2022 and April 17 this year and subsequently failing to provide evidence of a reasonable excuse within the requisite period (in accordance with Part 2 of Schedule 10 to the Sentencing Act 2020).
The original offence for which the community order was imposed by the court took place on April 17 2021, when Mr John was identified driving a BMW on the B3357 at Two Bridges, near Princetown, whilst unfit to under the influence of drugs, contrary to section 4(1) of the Road Traffic Act 1988 and Schedule 2 to the Road Traffic Offenders Act 1988.
Following admission of this breach, Mr John was fined £664, which the court has scheduled to be paid in instalments of £50 per month, commencing on July 3.