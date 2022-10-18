Tavistock man denies drink driving

In court (Image by 3D Animation Production )
A TAVISTOCK man has denied a charge of drink driving in the town in April this year.
Adam Harcup, 46, of Saxon Road, is accused of driving a Mercedes on Spring Hill in Tavistock on April 20 while over the legal limit.
It is alleged that he had 109 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes.
He denied the charge before Plymouth Magistrates on Friday (October 14) .
The case was adjourned for trial on February 10 at the same court.
