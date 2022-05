Tavistock man admits being drunk and disorderly in Bedford Square

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Tavistock Times Gazette. Read our privacy notice

A TAVISTOCK man has been given a 12-month conditional discharge after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Bedford Square.

Mark Toms, 39, of Green Lane, appeared in Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 4.

He pleaded guilty to being disorderly while drunk in Bedford Square, Tavistock on March 31.