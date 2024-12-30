Ten young ambassadors for Tavistock Lions Club have had quite a year.
The ten girls delivered cards as part of the club’s Christmas post, and raised nearly £200 for the RSPCA with their biggest undertaking yet, a stall on the Bedford Square featuring a tombola, a lucky dip and a ‘Name the Bear’ contest.
They were also tasked with the less exciting aspects of fundraising such as asking permission to set up their stall on the square, undertaking a risk assessment and learning how to contact a charity like the RSPCA.
Therese Frattaroli, the Lions youth officer, said the girls have been absolutely brilliant involving themselves in lots of different activities through the year.
She said: “They designed their T-shirts, and helped us deliver programmes for the Tavistock Carnival; they supported us on Fun Day at the dog show and craft tent, and presented prizes and created their own entry for the carnival procession – The Wizard of Oz.
“They were only disappointed that we would not let them be judged because we thought that there was a conflict of interest!”
The idea for the Young Ambassadors was a development of the role of the Carnival Princess, explained Alan Wroath, Lions’ Club of Tavistock President.
He said: “The girls got such a lot from being princess or attendant, but we thought we could make it more active and show young people more about what it means to be a Lion. We also wanted to give boys the opportunity to be involved.”
The scheme started in 2024 with four members – two boys and two girls. Now in its second year, ten girls came forward to be Young Ambassadors for 2024.
They all enjoyed the experience. George said: “It’s amazing and it’s fun!” Honey added: “I liked being an ambassadors because I got to do things like be in the carnival and help my local charity,” while Rosie who, with Emelia is always the first person to volunteer for anything, said she liked meeting new people from different schools.
“An important part of the idea was that the team should decide what they wanted to do and how they would like to do it,” said Alan. “It’s been wonderful to watch the girls grow and mature.”
Parents commented that they had seen a difference in their children. Georgia’s mum said: “I think it's taught them all about the importance of community and has given them a sense of responsibility.
“It's helped with the transition into secondary school too, as they've made new friends they didn't know before.”
Rosie’s mother felt that it gave Rosie some independence and she got to help raise money for the community. Kelsey’s mother added: “From a parent’s point I think the experience for the girls is an amazing opportunity.”
Therese Frattaroli added: “After Christmas we shall be looking at how all their efforts can qualify for a prestigious Lions’ Young Leaders in Service award. And then we will be thinking about next year’s intake.”
Boys or girls in Year 6 are invited to put their names forward to be next year’s Young Ambassadors starting in the spring. See https://www.tavistocklions.org.uk