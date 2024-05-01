AN EXHIBITION of sculptures by amateur artists from West Devon has opened this week in Tavistock Library.
The pieces are on display all this week and mark a wide range of subject matter and use materials devised and used by students from every background and of every ability taking part in West Devon Art Workshops in community locations.
The sculptures include graceful dancers from plaster, studies inspired by clocks and time and cartoon style characters in the shape of fruit, which are displayed on top of the bookcases for browsers to see as they search for books.
Andy Cairn, of West Devon Art Workshops, said: “This is a celebration of the diverse creative work of adults attending our regular sculpture classes, including clay modelling, wire and modroc construction, willow and tissue, copper worki, assemblage, carving and cement works. Sculpture isn't all about mallets and chisels!"
“The sculpture studio on Lakeside in Tavistock, has recently been refurbished thanks to a grant from the Postcode Lottery to increase participation in the arts. The facilities give people the opportunity to access a wide range of materials and equipment for sculpture in a friendly, supportive environment and at an affordable price."
For more info: www.westdevonartworkshops.co.uk Details of the workshops are available by email: [email protected]