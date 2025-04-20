Climate change is the focus of an informal conversation and talk at Tavistock Library next week.
Transition Tavistock’s evening gatherings at Tavistock Library continue on Wednesday, April 30.
A talk with an organiser from Tavistock’s zero-waste shop, Tavistock Refillery, will introduce a wider discussion, over coffee and cake, about practical ways to avoid waste and reduce plastic use.
The free event begins at 7pm for an informal chat before the talk at 7.30pm.
Contact details: [email protected] or tel: 01822 612218 or email [email protected]. Book online or come along on the day.
The event is part of a programme – repeated every two months – featuring a short talk or film about responding to climate change locally.