Although she has always been an avid writer of poetry, since her husband Philip sadly passed away from oesophageal cancer last May, Shirley Gill has now found the confidence to share her writing with others and publish in his memory. Having been writing poems for publication for the last few months, Shirley picked up her newly printed book, simply titled Thoughts That Came Into My Head last week, and it can now be bought at Elaine Baker’s stall Bags of Style in Tavistock Pannier Market.