He outlined the economic impact of the independent school sector as a whole on the UK’s economy, estimated at over £16 billion per year, and employing over 328,000 people. Mount Kelly’s impact on Tavistock and West Devon is also significant: the school employs over 250, 86% of whom are local, with an economic footprint of almost £20 million per year. The school has plans to increase this economic contribution by encouraging more of its community to spend on Tavistock’s high street.