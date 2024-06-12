A PLAN for a new housing estate in Tavistock is opposed by councillors, environmentalists and residents.
The main objections from residents are that the town’s health, education and transport services will not be able to cope with further demand from more residents.
Tilia Homes is asking for planning approval from West Devon Borough Council for a full planning application for 124 homes and for an outline application for up to 126 homes along with two hectares (five acres) for commercial, business and service industry use on the plot between Plymouth Road and Brook Lane.
Tavistock Town Council has been consulted and objected to the plan, claiming it would be a “blot on the landscape”, a previously agreed landscape ‘buffer’ to reduce the visual impact had been lowered, causing an ‘unacceptable’ impact on the views of adjacent homes.
Also, the planned play park was too distant from the planned homes to be safe for children out of sight from parents.
An ecological report provided by the developer outlining the impact on the wildlife by the development was incomplete, said members of the development committee and endorsed by the full council on Tuesday, last week.
Members also said Tilia could not meet the requirement of the joint local plan for future development to provide 18,600 square metres of parking and to provide servicing of the industrial site.
Concern was expressed about the addition of extra traffic through only two access roads onto the A386, bringing the number of junctions on a short section to six on the route to Plymouth. The council suggested an access be built onto the Tiddybrook estate roundabout to alleviate congestion.
Meanwhile, Transition Tavistock, campaigners for sustainable living, submitted a formal objection, arguing the estate should be properly sustainable way, including easy access by active travel and public transport – something the application claims, but “in our view seriously fails to offer”.
Tilia Homes says cycle and bus routes are easily accessible and the access roads it is proposing would be suitable. A landscape ‘buffer’ would reduce the impact on the surrounding countryside.