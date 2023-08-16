The famous Tavistock Goose Fair — one of only two in the country — returns this year on Wednesday, October 11.
The event, which dates back to the early 12th century, will feature a variety of local and national exhibitors, craft beers, ciders and local distillers, street food, a cattle market and a funfair for all ages; entry is free.
The event starts at 9am and there will be a park and ride service running throughout the day. Stagecoach and Tamar Coaches will be coordinating the bus service to the town centre from locations such as a Whitchurch Down, Yelverton and Gulworthy. Services are set to run frequently between 8.30am and 9pm on the day, the majority of which will be wheelchair and pram-friendly. As these are privately-operated services, blue disabled badges and over 60s free bus passes are not valid.
The event, which is run by Tavistock Town Council in partnership with West Devon Borough Council, returned to town last year after a three year hiatus cuased by the coronavirus pandemic. Organisers pushed to give the historic event a more ‘artisan’ feel last year, also introducing steward marquees at all main access points and two drinking water stations to discourage single-use plastic water bottles.
For more information on the event, see: https://rb.gy/y2s0f