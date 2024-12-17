A nine-year old from Tavistock has given up her iPad for the 25 days of Advent to raise money for the town’s foodbank.
Aubree-Ena, has embarked on her digital detox with support from her mum Kimberley Ormandy, with all donations going towards Tavistock Foodbank.
The nine-year old, whose favourite games on her iPad are Roblox and Star Stable, has accumulated multiple sponsors to support the foodbank this Christmas.
Mum Kimberley said: “We’ve struggled in the past with living costs or in emergencies and needed support from the local foodbank so we wanted to give back and help other people.
“Christmas can be a hard time of year, a time people feel worse off, not good enough, go cold or struggle to afford food, so it’s important to give what you can to help someone who is struggling.”
The donations will be given to Tavistock foodbank on the Friday before Christmas to those who need it most during holiday season.
Although the fundraising was Kimberley’s idea, Aubree-Ena has really taken off with the idea and encouraged her teachers and other pupils at school to donate.
Not only peers at school but lots of family members and friends have donated to Aubree-Ena’s impressive fundraiser and been impressed by her determination.
Kimberley continued: “She’s been finding it really difficult to not have her iPad because you don’t realise how much they rely on it but she’s done really well and has taken this challenge in her stride.”
Aubree-Ena has raised over £50 for Tavistock Foodbank within one month.
This money has gone towards toilet rolls, tins, pet food, supplies and much more to help those in need around Christmas.