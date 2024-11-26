A TAVISTOCK garage celebrated a special birthday last weekend with a special demonstration by a talented local champion motorbike trial rider.
Customers joined garage owners Mark and Farrah Tillyer to watch the demonstration by local trials rider Billy Green on a specially designed
obstacle course created inside the garage using props like tyres, skips and pallets.
The demo on Saturday at the workshop on Westbridge Industrial Estate marked TyreMarks' 17th year in business.
Billy lives close to Okehampton and is the 2023 Trial 2 World Champion.
Mark Tillyer explained: "A special course was constructed with help of some great local business who were all happy to help us put on this display, some skips were supplied by Sparlings Recycling, some tractor tyres supplied by Tyre & Wheel Services, the pallets were supplied by TRW Engineering, also Kia 4X4 and the TyreMarks Transit van were all used to build an obstacle course inside TyreMarks workshop, all designed by Billy and Brian Higgins."
He added: "Now retired, Brian was also a British level trials rider in his day, and he was ten times winner of the Southwest Trials Championships, so between them, these guys have some serious knowledge of this sport."
Motorcycle trials is a skilful discipline of bike control and balance, where you ride over obstacles set out on a course without losing balance or putting your foot down.
Mark added: "A few of our customers then came down to watch this totally different display. They were greeted with some amazing food supplied by The Cornish Arms and The Blacksmiths Arms, and the drinks were supplied by The Stannary Brewery Co.
"The event lasted a couple of hours with Billy demonstrating his outstanding skills on two wheels, riding over the obstacles and amazing the crowd by doing what would seem to be the impossible."
A short video of the display is now available to view on the TyreMarks social media pages.
Mark, Farrah and the TyreMarks team are looking forward to working with Billy Green in 2025, where he is already planning another attack on the World Championship, including visits to the USA and Japan, in addition to European rounds so watch this space.