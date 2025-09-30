ADVICE to help make everyday life easier, healthier and safer is being offered in Tavistock this week.
The free Community Wellbeing Fair is in the town’s pannier market Butchers’ Hall on Friday, October 3, from 10am to 2pm.
The event will feature stands manned by local services with community information on health, safety, policing, mental health, volunteering opportunities, cost of living advice, and groups to join or volunteer for – to enhance wellbeing and reduce social isolation.
The fair is organised by West Devon Council for Voluntary Service (CVS) and there will be refreshments.
A CVS spokesman said: “We warmly welcome anyone and everyone to join us at this year’s Tavistock Community Wellbeing Fair. We will be bringing together local voluntary and community services in an information event and to raise awareness of help and support available. Mini-entertainments will be on offer and free refreshments.”
